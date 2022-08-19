New supermarket for Havelock North approved

"Foodstuffs applied for resource consent for a new supermarket on this site in July last year," she said.
"The resource consent was assessed and approved in January this year.
"There is currently a variation of the resource consent conditions that has been applied for relating to the design of the vehicle entry from Porters Drive. This is in the early stages of being assessed."
Tumu Havelock North occupies 34 Havelock Rd but is moving to new premises on Martin Place by the end of September - meaning much of the site will be vacated shortly.