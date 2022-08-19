Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

New supermarket for Havelock North approved

2 minutes to read
An artist image of what the new supermarket could look like near the centre of Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

An artist image of what the new supermarket could look like near the centre of Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Foodstuffs has been given approval to build another supermarket in Havelock North.

The company, which owns the only existing supermarket in the village, a New World, has been given approval to build a brand new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.