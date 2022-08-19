New supermarket for Havelock North approved

An artist image of what the new supermarket could look like near the centre of Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

An artist image of what the new supermarket could look like near the centre of Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

Foodstuffs has been given approval to build another supermarket in Havelock North.

The company, which owns the only existing supermarket in the village, a New World, has been given approval to build a brand new supermarket at 32-34 Havelock Rd and the adjoining 25-27 Porters Dr.

It owns the large expanse of land, which is currently occupied by building supplies company Tumu and a smattering of other commercial businesses.

Concept images of the new supermarket provided for council consent purposes show the new supermarket with New World branding.

The company has not confirmed if the existing supermarket would be moved to the new site, or if it would operate two New Worlds in the village.

However, last year, it was reported in council papers that Foodstuffs was considering moving the existing Havelock North New World to a new site in the village, making this the most likely scenario.

The proposed layout of the New World. Photo / Supplied

When asked about its plans, Foodstuffs said it has "some pretty exciting news" coming soon, but would not expand further.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman confirmed a resource consent had been approved for a new supermarket to be built at the site.

"Foodstuffs applied for resource consent for a new supermarket on this site in July last year," she said.

An artist image of the proposed New World. Photo / Supplied

"The resource consent was assessed and approved in January this year.

"There is currently a variation of the resource consent conditions that has been applied for relating to the design of the vehicle entry from Porters Drive. This is in the early stages of being assessed."

Tumu Havelock North occupies 34 Havelock Rd but is moving to new premises on Martin Place by the end of September - meaning much of the site will be vacated shortly.