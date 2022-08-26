'He has no right': Stores hit back after Napier man rips down mask signs, claims 'moral authority'

Trade Aid Napier manager Maureen Kennedy with a copy of the notice Mondie Gerbault-Taylor handed Napier stores while removing their signage requesting customers to wear a mask. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier businesses have hit back at a young man who claims he has the "moral authority" to remove signs asking customers to wear masks.

A man who goes by the name Mondie Gerbault-Taylor had a confrontation with Trade Aid staff on Hastings St on Wednesday afternoon as he ripped their sign from their window.

Mask mandates remain in place at indoor retail spaces, including supermarkets, under the orange traffic light system.

When confronted by staff, Gerbault-Taylor gave them a letter explaining his stance on the signage.

"I cannot allow you to display your 'Face Covering Required' posters, because they are extremely offensive and degrading to all people," the letter reads.

"I understand this is your 'private property' - but because these posters have no right purpose, I have no choice but to confiscate and dispose of them.

"I know you are following guidelines, however, I firmly believe I am operating on a higher legal and moral authority in my actions."

When approached by Hawke's Bay Today, Gerbault-Taylor confirmed he had written the letter and said contained it all the relevant information.

He declined to comment further.

Trade Aid Napier manager Maureen Kennedy said a volunteer confronted Gerbault-Taylor when he began to remove mask signs from their store window.

"He gave her this notice," she said.

Gerbault-Taylor describes posters requesting masks be worn as "offensive and degrading" and claims he is "operating on a higher legal and moral authority" when confiscating them. Photo / Paul Taylor

"She took it [the sign] out of his hand, put it back on the window and told him to leave."

Kennedy said her volunteers shouldn't have to put up with that behaviour.

"She was very brave, I don't expect my volunteers to have to do things like that, they're not here to protect things like that."

Kennedy said Gerbault-Taylor had told the volunteer he would return to remove the sign again, but he hadn't returned.

Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson said it wasn't the first time Gerbault-Taylor had taken action over mask signs in Napier.

A few months ago he had printed his own signs and pasted them over the face covering sign at 40 to 50 Napier stores.

Thompson said that, as far as she knew, he had only visited a couple of stores with his most recent letter.

"He is obviously very strong minded and set in his ways and believes people shouldn't have to wear masks in stores, but that is not his decision to make.

"He has no right to be walking into the stores and defacing people's property."

Thompson said retailers deserved more respect.

"Our retailers don't need to be spoken to in the way that he speaks to them and it is important that we look after our retailers."

She said people, including police and Napier Assist Awhina Tangata would be involved to ensure that "if and when he does it again, actions will be taken".