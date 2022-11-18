Silky Oak Chocolates owner happy to finally see things start to slowdown on her busy stretch of road. Photo / Paul Taylor

Links Rd has become a popular side road many locals use to bypass the motorway when travelling between Hastings and Napier.

The residents’ call for a lower and safer speed limit for Links Rd on State Highway 50 is finally being heard.

As part of a Waka Kotahi Interim Speed Management Plan, the transport agency is proposing a reduction from 100km/h to 80km/h on the section of SH50 Links Rd out for consultation this month.

Silky Oak Chocolates owner and Links Rd resident of 36 years, Jeanette Darwen, said this speed change has been a long time coming.

“Reducing the speed to 80 is the best thing they could have done,” she said.

Darwen has seen Links Rd go from being a quiet street to the fast-paced road it is today.

She understands that people may be annoyed with all the speed limit changes around Hawke’s Bay at the moment and agrees one or two may be silly; however, she feels her road will be a lot safer at 80km/h.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck has been working alongside residents to get the road speed limit changed and said this is a win for locals on Links Rd.

Two dozen homes, 12 businesses, 14 wineries and orchards share the Links Rd stretch of highway with thousands of drivers.

The MP said residents have kept the pressure on, presenting a petition and attending face-to-face meetings with Waka Kotahi.

Residents and business owners have told Lorck they’ve felt unsafe when entering and leaving their driveways due to the heavier increase in traffic and road rage.

Along with everyday traffic, residents also believe it has also become a dangerously popular spot for speed racers at night.

“Traffic is increasing, but there are no median strips for vehicles to turn into the driveways, which means drivers are unable to pass turning vehicles, so there’s traffic build-up behind,” Lorck said.

After the consultation has closed, Waka Kotahi will review all feedback submissions and prepare a final draft plan containing the speed limit changes we will set.

Once certified, this will be input into the National Speed Limit Register for implementation. Waka Kotahi will look to implement these changes as soon as this process is complete, around mid-2023.

Along with reducing the speed limit, 570 metres of Links Rd from the intersection with Waiohiki Rd will also be rehabilitated and resealed during the summer construction season and is set to be completed by March 2023.

For more information on the Links Rd speed change, go to https://www.nzta.govt.nz/safety/what-waka-kotahi-is-doing/interim-state-highway-speed-management-plan/hawkes-bay/