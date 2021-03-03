Rescue helicopter open day postponed

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter in flight. Photo / File

A Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter open day that was to be held on Sunday has fallen victim to Covid-19 and has been postponed until further notice.

A statement said it was important that the rescue helicopter, as an essential service, follow Government edicts and public health official guidelines on cases of community transmission.

"While we are disappointed that we will not be able to welcome you all onto the helipad and thank you for your support, we have no doubt that this is the right decision as the health and safety of the community and patients is of utmost importance to us as well as

the protection of our crew."

However, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, along with all rescue helicopters, continues to be operational at all times.

"The compact environment of a rescue helicopter brings unique challenges; every change in situation adding a layer of complexity. Should the rescue helicopter crew be exposed, this could result in a minimum 14-day stand-down period, meaning the rescue helicopter could be at risk.

"We acknowledge that this is a challenging time for everyone and want to thank you first and foremost for your support in helping bring the Open Day together and for your understanding of the current situation and our decision to postpone the event for the safety of all."

The open day would be rescheduled as soon as it was safe to do so and the new date will be announced.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust operates as a charity and relies on support from sponsors and community donations. The crucial financial support ensures the rescue helicopter can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and intensive care paramedics directly to the patient.

For further information please visit the website rescue.org.nz.