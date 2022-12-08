‘Remain vigilant’: Covid cases climb to four-month high in Hawke’s Bay

People are being reminded to continue testing if they have any symptoms. Photo / NZME

Covid case numbers have climbed to a four-month high in Hawke’s Bay, leading to a reminder from health officials to keep testing and isolate if you have the virus.

There were 174 new daily Covid cases announced on Thursday across the region, 197 cases announced on Wednesday, and 198 cases announced on Tuesday.

For the seven days to Thursday, the average number of new daily cases was 145, according to Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay.

That was the highest daily average taken during a seven-day period since early August.

Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay (formerly Hawke’s Bay DHB) senior responsible officer for Covid and immunisation, Chris McKenna, said it was important to continue testing.

“It is still possible to catch and spread Covid-19, so it is important to remain vigilant and protect your whānau from getting sick this summer.

“If you have cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms, get a test as soon as you start to feel unwell.

“Everyone who tests positive must isolate for seven days.”

People are also encouraged to stay up-to-date with their recommended vaccinations and boosters to protect themselves from the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation or death from the virus.

Case numbers peaked in Hawke’s Bay during March following the outbreak of the Omicron variant, with over 1000 cases reported on some days.

While case numbers have dropped well below that peak, the 204 daily cases reported on November 28 was the highest number announced since August 3 (when there were 250 new cases reported).

As at Thursday, there were just over 1000 active cases in Hawke’s Bay.

McKenna said it was also important to report a positive Covid test result online through mycovidrecord.health.nz to ensure you receive the necessary health and welfare support.

You can get free rapid antigen tests (RATs) from a range of locations, including some pharmacies. Go to requestrats.covid19.health.nz to order free RAT tests.

