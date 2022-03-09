Arnold Cave is on the Hastings Boys' High School Relay For Life Committee where he is helping to organise their event on Saturday, a race pitting pupils against teachers. Photo / Warren Buckland

Individual and group participants in the Cancer Society's Relay Your Way will be hosting a variety of fundraising events this coming Saturday.

The 31 registered teams with 137 individuals in Hawke's Bay have raised just over $23,000 of a $70,000 target so far.

Events for Relay your Way on Saturday will include a teacher vs student race day at Hastings Boys' High School, an all-day series of events by Celtic Netball Club including obstacle courses and team building challenges and a solo 12-hour marathon walk.

Hastings Boys' High School teacher Paula Ferrick said school prefects will be pitted against teachers to see which team can go the furthest distance in six hours.

She said prefects Arnold Cave and Jackson McKay helped to come up with the alternative event as members of the school's Relay for Life Committee.

"We've just come up with something that's pretty simple, but that can hopefully support the cause as well because a lot of our community have had help from the Cancer Society, so it is a pretty important fundraising effort for us as a school."

Gareth Mentzer, who plans to do a solo 12-hour marathon walk around his block, has smashed his initial $5000 goal by reaching more than $9000 raised through him and his team.

"The support in the community has just been outstanding."

Mentzer is third place nationwide as an individual and his team is sixth for the amount of money raised for Relay Your Way.

He said his next goal was to get more than $10,000.

He said prizes have also been donated to the cause by local businesses, and those who donate $25 or more could have a chance to win.

Prizes include a Black Sox trial T-shirt and hat signed by Black Sox head coach Mark Sorenson, a limited edition Dick Frizzell hoodie and T-shirt from The Cancer Society, bottles of ginger beer, coffee and pods and vouchers.