Relay for Life Hawke's Bay will return in 2022 at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings

Jenny Wedd a cancer survivor calls for people to get involved and enter the Relay for Life that takes place at Mitre 10 Sports Park, Hastings early 2022.

Hawke's Bay's Relay for Life has opened its registration and is poised for a return to "purpose".

Covid restrictions forced a change of format for the October 2020 event, but organisers said the upcoming Relay for Life in March will combine the activities people loved from the previous year with the more traditional 12-hour relay format.

Some of last year's activities included a drumming match, high tea and paintball target shooting.

Jenny Wedd, a breast cancer survivor, has done the Relay for Life four times and plans to do it for a fifth time.

She started taking part in the event while working for Downer, and has been invited back to be a part of their event team for 2022 even after leaving the company.

"We used it as a team-building event and obviously a lot of discussions had to be had about the purpose of Relay for Life and what we were doing it for," Wedd said.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer just over two years ago, which made Relay for Life a lot more personal to her.

Jenny Wedd (left) dressed in pink for breast cancer at the previous Relay for Life event in October 2020, with fellow participant Bryony Lovatt. Photo / Ian Cooper

"The whole team were behind me, everyone was very supportive. Because it touches so many people in so many different ways, it was just something to give back, to help."

She finished her treatment in February of this year and has had a check-up which came back clear since then.

She said she is looking forward to the fun of people enjoying dressing up and being together on the event day.

"The organisers make it really fun, we'd get the whole family involved. Even last year when they had to adjust to a different format, it was still fun and family oriented."

She said it is a great way to learn about how cancer touches people's lives too.

"Everyone has a story, everyone is doing it because of friends or family, or to be a part of it."

Breast cancer survivor Jenny Wedd will be taking part in her fifth Relay for Life at the Hawke's Bay Mitre 10 Sports Park in March. Photo / Warren Buckland

Pip Taylor, Hawke's Bay Cancer Society fundraising and events coordinator, said many people in New Zealand are affected by cancer and teams often have workmates in them who have personally experienced cancer or have whānau going through treatment.

"This personal experience is what brings them together and motivates them to take part, both to help prevent cancer in the future, as well as support those living with cancer, or remember the ones they have lost."

Taylor said the organisers love to see people from all parts of the community get involved.

"Everyone is welcome to join in no matter their fitness level – participants can run, walk, or even dance the laps, doing as many or as few as you like."

Last year, Relay for Life Hawke's Bay raised more than $90,000 to help people affected by cancer.

The event will be held from 10am–10pm on Saturday, March 12 at the Hawke's Bay Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings.

Registrations are open for Relay for Life 2022 on the website www.relayforlife.org.nz or phone the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society on 876 7638 for more information.