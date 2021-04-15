Regional Council issue wet wood warning in Hawke's Bay

HBRC warns the public against buying wet or green wood as the regions moves into colder months. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has warned the public against buying wet or green wood as the regions moves into colder months.

Council procurement lead Mark Heaney said checking purchased wood is fit for purpose remains vital.

"Buying wood this close to winter means there are sellers out there who may be delivering wet or green wood. This wood won't be fit for purpose to burn this winter because it's hard to light, doesn't produce enough heat, and smokes a lot," he said.

Heaney said while the wood might be cheaper, it will cost people in the long run and recommended asking if the firewood is dry, when it will be ready to burn and always get a receipt.

"The supply of dry wood is limited, and as we get to the end of winter there is less available and the price starts to rise, frequently leaving only wet wood for sale by the end of winter," he said.

The best option is to "buy to burn next year", according to Heaney, with the best time to buy firewood during the early summer months.

The HBRC 'Good Wood' scheme can help buyers know they're getting wood that will burn dry and hot.

"We run this programme because Hawke's Bay's air quality isn't as good as it needs to be during the winter months when people buy and burn wet wood," Heaney said.

"This scheme recognises and promotes merchants who care about air quality, and care about their customers getting value for money."