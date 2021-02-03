Regent stages one-woman show Merry Wives of Windsor

Katie Boyle performing in Auckland.

Pic: BTG091120MERRY2 Caption: Katie Boyle performing in Auckland.

Sidebar: 1.30pm Opening Act Tararua College Senior Band



Come and see this fabulously funny show, Merry Wives of Windsor, Shakespeare's comedy - performed solo!

One performance only on Sunday, February 14 at the Regent, Pahiatua.

Sir John Falstaff, the fat knight, is coming to town. Short of money to pay his men, Falstaff attempts to woo Mistress Page and Mistress Ford at the same time. When the wives discover his intentions, they seek revenge - getting the whole town of Windsor involved in the process.

Katie Boyle.

Featuring is the infamous knight, a Welsh parson, a flamboyant hotel owner, a drunk pickpocket, and many more memorable characters.

This interactive version of the play brings the bard's crazy array of characters to life, all played by one (very fit) actress.

Visit the town of Windsor - maybe you'll have the chance to interact with Falstaff yourself ...