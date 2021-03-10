Records broken at Tararua College athletics meet

Taylor Hall smashed three records at a recent Athletics Meet at Tararua College.

By Bridget Bailey

Taylor Hall smashed three records at a recent athletics meet at Tararua College - one of the records had stood since 1985.

In the 100m race Taylor beat the old record of 12.55 from 2016 with a new time of 12.41. In the 200m race he beat the old record of 26.00 from 1985 with a new time of 25.77. In the 400m race he beat the old record of 1:04.00 from 2020 with a new time of 57.95.

Athletic finals – results:

■ Under-14 girls

Discus: 1 Shiloh TeWaaka17.30, 2 Anna Oswald 16.76, 3 Aimee Powick 16.50.

Long Jump: 1Aimee Powick 3.85, 2 Anna Oswald 3.72, 3 Seius Manihera 3.60.

High jump: 1 Amy Henson 1.25, 2 Taylah Wolland 1.25, 3 Charlotte White 1.25.

Shot put: 1 Aimee Powick 7.99, 2 Anna Oswald 7.74, 3 Jess Monk 7.29.

Triple jump: 1 Anna Oswald 7.65, 2 Seius Manihera 7.36, 3 Amber Mahoney 7.33.

Javelin: 1 Addison Treder 11.86, 2 Jade Purcell 11.30, 3 Taylah Wolland11.05.

100m: 1 Aimee Powick 14.05,2 Maia Andrews 14.18, 3 Taylah Wolland 14.52.

200m: 1Aimee Powick 29.94, 2 Maia Andrews 31.26, 3 Taylah Wolland 31.56.

400m 1 Emma Bendall, 1:20.58, 2 Aimee Powick 1:21.90, 3 Brooklyn Rankin 1:21.98.

800m: 1 Emma Bendall 3:16.12, 2 Georgia Laskey 3:16.91, 3 Brooklyn Rankin 3:21.51.

1500m (open) 1 Makayla Mitchell 6.06,2 Brooklyn Rankin 6.11, 3 Lacey Fellowes 6.35.

3000m(open) 1 Brooklyn Rankin 13.58, 2 Lacey Fellowes 14.44, 3

■ Under-14 boys

Discus: 1 Taylor Hall 28.97, 2 Trent Robinson 23.76, 3Ariki Rossiter 20.77.

Long jump: 1 Taylor Hall 5.20, 2 Thomas Inder 4.80, 3 Seth Smith 3.96.

High jump: 1 Ryan Emmersen 1.30, 2 Troy Harrison 1.28 (2nd =),Taylor Hall 1.28 (2nd =).

Shot put: 1 Trent Robinson 10.51, 2 Taylor Hall 8.63, 3 Thomas Inder 8.12.

Triple jump: 1 Seth Smith 8.65, 2 Thomas Inder 7.94, 3 Santana Jensen 7.60.

Javelin: 1 Kingston Mitchell 28.44, 2 Troy Harrison13.80, 3 Santana Jensen 12.80.

100m: 1 Taylor Hall 12.41 (Record),2 Thomas Inder 13.39, 3 Reece Glendenhuys 13.54.

200m: 1 Taylor Hall 25.77 (Record), 2 Reece Glendenhuys 27.55, 3 Austyn Beales 29.66.

400m: 1 Taylor Hall 57.95 (Record), 2 Reece Glendenhuys 1:08, 3 Kade Carter 1:10.

800m: 1 Taylor Hall 2:33.26, 2 Austyn Beales 2:46.13, 3 Santana Jensen 2:46.20.

1500m: 1 Taylor Hall 5:11.20.

3000m: 1 Taylor Hall 12.00.

■ Under-16 Girls

Discus: 1 Lorina Senitu 18.63, 2 Rhiannon White 17.90, 3 Tiara Reiri 17.02.

Long jump: 1 Lily McLeod 4.70, 2 Tiara Reiri 4.36, 3 Jackie Read 3.95.

High jump: 1 Lily McLeod 1.45, 2 Elaine Wilman 1.40, 3 Joy Nobathu 1.30.

Shot put: 1 Phoebe Monk 7.98, 2 Ellie Moore 7.95, 3 Abby Treder 7.55.

Triple jump: 1 Joy Nobathu 8.90, 2 Lorina Senitu 8.84, 3 Danika Tyler 8.55.

Javelin: 1 Phoebe Monk 18.87, 2 Trinity McGrath 16.27, 3 Tiara Reiri 14.43.

100m: 1 Tiara Reiri 13.57, 2 Lily McLeod 13.58, 3 Trinity McGrath 13.97.

200m: 1 Lily McLeod 28.89, 2 Joy Nobathu 30.39, 3 Danika Tyler 31.35.

400m: 1 Jackie Read 1:07.67, 2 Joy Nobathu 1:25.71, 3 Lily McLeod 1:09.83.

■ Under-16 boys

Discus: 1 Ryan Parker 25.25, 2 Reo Tahuri 24.54, 3 Hami-Ora Nikora 24.52.

Long jump: 1 Kingston Andrews 5.10, 2 Ryan Parker 4.99, 3 Cooper Elliott 4.88.

High jump: 1 Hami-Ora Karipa 1.60, 2 Ryan Parker 1.55, 3 Clayton Couchman 1.55.

Shot put: 1 Hami-Ora Karipa 10.33, 2 Sidney Tufuga 9.29, 3 Lachlan Kendall 8.94.

Triple jump: 1 Reo Tahuri 10.18, 2 Clayton Couchman 9.77, 3 Oliver Connolly

9.55

Javelin: 1 Hami-Ora Karipa 29.77, 2 Aedan Gibson 20.07, 3 Logan Spencer 4.10.

100m: 1 Kingston Andrews 12.13, 2 Aedan Gibson 12.41, 3 Mason Carter 12.97.

200m: 1 Aedan Gibson 26.37, 2 Reo Tahuri 27.73, 3 Tyler Jenkins 27.97.

400m: 1 Tyler Jenkins 1:04.85, 2 Aedan Gibson 1:05.16, 3 Jacob Cole 1:21.88.

800m: Oliver Connolly 2:36.92, 2 Tyler Jenkins 2:38.83, 3 Liam Brown 3:09.

1500m: Tyler Jenkins 5.34.3000m (open): 1 Tyler Jenkins 12.19.

■ Under-19 girls

Discus: 1 Eve Robin 18.67, 2 Jade Parker 16.72, 3 Ashley Morrison 14.58.

Long jump: 1 Jade Parker 4.06, 2 Tayla Andrews 4.00, 3 Meghan Ironmonger 3.60.

High jump: 1Amber Spencer 1.28, 2 Ashley Morrison 1.25, 3 Jade Parker 1.25.

Shot put: 1 Jade Parker 8.93, 2 Tayla Andrews 8.28, 3 Holly Ngaruhe 7.47.

Triple jump: 1 Tayla Andrews 8.20, 2 Nika Matich 6.30, 3.

Javelin: 1 Ashley Morrison 11.90, 2 Holly Ngaruhe 11.67, 3 Eve Robin 10.82.

100m: 1 Jade Parker 13.91, 2 Tayla Andrews 15.02, 3 Anahira Peretini 16.20.

400m: 1 Jade Kiwi 1:27.03, 2 Holly Ngaruhe, 3 Keshaan TeWaak.a

800m: 1 Kaia Carter-Flitten 3:20.15.

3000m (open): 1 Jade Parker 19.23.

■ Under-19 boys

Discus: 1 Armand Van Lelyveld 27.79, 2 Frankie Tinifu 26.77, 3 Sam Anderson 24.76.

Long jump: 1 Frankie Tinifu 4.96, 2 Logan Rankin 4.95, 3 Ben Harris 4.69.

High jump: 1 Armand VanLelyveld 1.50, 2 Cairus Manihera 1.45.

Shot put: 1Frankie Tinifu 10.39, 2 Armand VanLelyveld 10.16, 3 Caleb Olsen 9.17.

Triple jump: 1 Frankie Tinifu 10.20, 2 Dominic Moffitt 9.94, 3 Hamish Belcher 9.67.

Javelin: 1 Caleb Mitchell 25.77, 2 Armand VanLelyveld 25.53, 3 Logan Rankin 20.05.

100m: 1 Ethan Coles 12.33, 2 Armand VanLelyveld 12.72, 3 Angus Wylie 12.95.

200m: 1 Armand VanLelyveld 25.89, 2 Ethan Coles 26.00, 3 Angus Wylie 26.10.

400m: 1 Angus Wylie 1:00.76, 2 Caleb Olsen 1:04.35, 3 Ethan Coles 1:04.98.

800m: 1 Angus Wylie 2:29.01, 2 Ben Schnell 2:45.96.

1500m (open) 1 Angus Wylie 5.37.

3000m (open): 1 Angus Wylie 12.06.