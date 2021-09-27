Record haul: Napier Port offloads 600 containers from single ship

The huge ship docked at Napier Port last week. Photo / File

The huge ship docked at Napier Port last week. Photo / File

A new record has been set at Napier Port with 600 containers offloaded from a single vessel - the largest shipment offloaded at the port.

The Rio De Janeiro arrived in Napier Port on Thursday morning and departed on Friday night.

A Napier Port spokeswoman said a staggering 600 containers carrying "food stuffs, clothing and transport products" - as well as other goods - was offloaded from the vessel.

It has now been confirmed as a record for the highest volume offloaded from a single vessel at the port.

"(The shipment included) a wide range of consumer and business commodities some of which included food stuffs, clothing and transport products," she said.

The Rio De Janeiro is a 287m-long container ship which is registered to Singapore.

It stopped in Tauranga before making its way to Napier and has since headed to Christchurch.

Napier Port is primarily an export port but also receives imported goods.

Napier Port's traditional peak season is from February to August.