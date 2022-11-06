William Trubridge's hands reveal the toll of 24 hours of freediving. Photo / Supplied

William Trubridge was trying to enjoy a very well-earned rest.

The Hawke's Bay-raised holder of multiple freediving records had just done something remarkable - even by his phenomenal standards.

Trubridge set out to break the world 24-hour endurance freediving record, in a 25-metre swimming pool in Nassau, Bahamas from Sunday to Monday morning (NZ time).

The original record for a breath hold with no propulsive assistance stood at 23.35km, but Trubridge absolutely smashed that.

The goal had been to freedive the full marathon distance of 42.2km, only that took "just'' 20 hours to complete. Trubridge gritted his teeth and willed himself to break the 50km barrier, finally completing 2023 laps on the pool to cover an astounding 51.575km.

With a plane to catch to Japan a few hours later, Trubridge was in recovery mode when contacted by Hawke's Bay Today.

He had hit the wall after 12 hours in the 29-degree Celsius Nassau pool, as nausea, fatigue and ligament pain took hold.

William Trubridge embarks on one of 2.023 laps of a pool in The Bahamas. Photo / Supplied.

But, then, that was kind of the point.

The Havelock North High School old boy had dedicated the world record attempt to mental health and the imminent release of his video series called The Mental Immune System.

If accumulating what's now 19 world freediving records has taught Trubridge anything, it's that things such as anxiety, stress and depression can be overcome.

That's where he hopes The Mental Immune System will come in, providing people with the tools he's accumulated in his storied career to push past their fears.

It's all about being able to operate in your conscious mind, while relegating stress and anxiety to your subconscious.

Trubridge has built his 2023 plans around helping people with their mental health and couldn't believe the irony that he had freedived 2023 laps in his bid to promote that.