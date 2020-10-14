Record-breaking haul for Bookarama 2020 fundraiser

So much to choose from...

Last month's annual CHB Lions Bookarama raised more than $15,000.

Held in the Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre at the end of September, the event was a huge success despite being rescheduled from earlier in the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of books were snapped up by a willing public. As a result of all that generosity, a record $15,000 will be available for donations to worthy causes that benefit the citizens of Central Hawke's Bay – a record for the project.

The Takapau Lions are grateful to those who generously donated the books for sale and also those who came along and purchased them. Special thanks go to the staff at 100% Winloves and Tim Chote Appliances for acting as drop-off points for the donated books and to the Chotes for the use of their trailer to cart the books from Takapau to Waipawa. Thank you to the Ruahine Cadets for helping move 650 boxes of books into the venue and Hastings Host Lions Clubs for their tables to display the books.

Over the past 12 months, Takapau Lions have made significant donations to Cranford Hospice, Waipukurau Scouts, Takapau Health Centre, Connect for Youth Employment, St Mark's Church, CHB Foodbank, Ongaonga Historical Society, Sherwood School, and the Wellington Children's Hospital. A number of smaller donations were made to support other local initiatives. In total more than $19,000 was donated to worthy causes during the year.