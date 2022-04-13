Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Real Deihl wins Hawke's Bay's building apprentice competition

3 minutes to read
Second year apprentice Gareth Deihl, 19, took out top spot at the Hawke's Bay New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge 2022 and will represent the region nationally. Photo / Warren Buckland

Second year apprentice Gareth Deihl, 19, took out top spot at the Hawke's Bay New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge 2022 and will represent the region nationally. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

A young building apprentice has trumped more experienced competitors to scoop the Hawke's Bay New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge 2022.

Second-year apprentice Gareth Deihl, 19, was the last of the three competitors to put

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.