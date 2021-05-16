Raukawa on the buzzer as Hawks down the Giants

Hyrum Harris drives up to the basket as the Hawks go to a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter in Sunday night's big win over the Nelson Giants. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Taylor Hawke's Bay Hawks kept an unbeaten Sal's NBL record intact with an on-the-buzzer Derone Raukawa special to beat Nelson Giants 82-80 in Taradale tonight.

The Hawks struck early and were up 13-5 after 5 minutes, by the end of the quarter it was 27-10, and Hyrum Harris's three from the freethrow line to top the scoring with 14 as the Hawks went up 47-30 at the half, shooting 53 per cent from the floor compared with the Giants' 33 per cent.

It was a tough second half as dangerman Hunter Hale led the Giants back from a 20 point deficit early in the third quarter, closing the gap to 67-58, and then tied up at 80-all in the last seconds before Raukawa saved the night.

The Hawks have a quick turnaround before starting a five-match away sequence against Taranaki Mountainairs on Thursday and Auckland Huskies on Friday.

They then face the Giants on May 29, Canterbury Rams 24 hours later, and Franklin Bulls on June 4, before returning home to play the Huskies on June 6.

The big matches against the Wellington Saints are still more than a month away, nine days apart on June 18 in Taradale and June 27 in Wellington.

Week 3 results:

Canterbury Rams 88 Auckland Huskies 78, Franklin Bulls 82 Southland Sharks 73, Manawatu Jets 80 Otago Nuggets 80, Wellington Saints 95 Nelson Giants 69, Southland Sharks 102 Auckland Huskies 87, Hawke's Bay Hawks 82 Nelson Giants 80, Taranaki Mountainairs 81 Otago Nuggets 62.