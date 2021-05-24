Rangitane hold first Kakahu-Korowai graduation

The 18 graduates with staff (two absent) - Seated: Atanetta Paewai, tutor Manda Milner, Ivy Gillespie, Aroha Petera and Rangitane Acting CEO Mavis Mullins.

Twelve weeks of working together for 20 participants in the inaugural Rangitane Te Kete Hauora Te Aho Whatu-Tahi (Beginners Kakahu) course has produced much more reward than the skills of creating kakahu and the gaining of a graduation certificate.

Woven into these beautiful creations is more than flax and feathers – culture and the development of relationships and friendships, self-confidence and creativity came as part of the experience.

Tutor Manda Milner with her advanced korowai (cloak) made for her graduation.

Claire Chapman, Tararua REAP chairwoman, a supporter of the programme said at the graduation on Thursday evening "the learning had been phenomenal, connectivity amazing and she could not speak highly enough of programme co-ordinator Gloria Hauiti and tutor Manda Milner".

Interim Rangitane chairwoman Mavis Mullins said she was very proud of the mahi and in awe of the achievement of the 20 participants. She said Rangitane was very lucky to have the services of tutor Manda Milner, who is a graduate from Te Wananga o Aotearoa where she completed a four-year degree in Raranga (weaving) and now lives in the district.

Lovely Kakahu created during the course.

In turn, Manda thanked Rangitane for giving her the opportunity to teach her skills and knowledge which she said was rare for graduates. She had loved the course and was looking forward to teaching another entrant level course and to take her new graduates into more advanced work with the target of a korowai (cloak).

Course co-ordinator Gloria Hauiti explained that there were so many applicants for the course they ran two identical programmes, one during the day and the other in the evenings for those who had jobs.

Gloria Hauiti explains that certificate holder Robin Northcott travelled twice a week at night from Woodville to create her kakahu as Claire Chapman, Manda Milner and Mavis Mullins look on.

Participants Traci Wheeler and Robin Northcott travelled from Pahiatua and Woodville respectively twice a week to attend. They said the trip was well worth the time and they echoed the sentiment of all the participants that they had found it a wonderful challenge.

Altogether 20 participated and graduated with another 20 just starting a new beginners kakatu course.

Kete Whatu created using the same techniques.

Each of the graduates received framed certificates at the graduation in the Rangitane offices on Thursday evening with friends and whanau taking the group up to 50 for the kai afterwards.