Ranfurly Shield stays, just, as Hawke's Bay survive late Counties scare

There were cheers, but they were more like sighs of relief as Hawke's Bay successfully defended the Shield by a single point. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's 70th successful Ranfurly Shield defence on Friday night was one of the closest ever as they triumphed 33-32 over the Counties Manukau Steelers at McLean Park.

The visitors struggled to stay out of penalty trouble for much of the match but came home with a wet sail and gave themselves a chance to win in the final moments.

The Magpies put Counties straight under pressure, accumulating phases close to the goalline and forcing a couple of penalties for offside play.

One resulting scrum under the goalposts saw first five eighths Lincoln McClutchie run a good line from first receiver for the opening try in the 8th minute.

The Steelers replied with their first possession over the halfway line as McClutchie's opposite Riley Hohepa snuck his penalty attempt over the crossbar from 49 metres out.

Hawke's Bay celebrate with the Shield after the final whistle. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was Hawke's Bay making most of the attacking play through the first 20 minutes but they were made to regret turning down a presentable shot at goal for an attacking lineout when they lost the ball setting up their rolling maul.

Counties regained some impetus and Hohepa kicked his second penalty goal when Neria Foma'i was caught offside.

The Steelers were infringing repeatedly when Hawke's Bay were in possession though and hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes rode a lineout maul home for the Magpies' second try in the 32nd minute.

Counties then botched their throw to a lineout close to their own tryline, setting Foma'i up to score in the corner a couple phases later.

More consecutive penalties gave Hawke's Bay another chance to score before halftime and they did when openside flanker Solomone Funaki crashed over the line for the bonus point try.

The Magpies were caught napping shortly after halftime for the Steelers to get their first try in the 45th minute.

A clever switch of play after an attacking lineout gave Counties a huge left wing overlap and an easy try for Ahsee Tuala.

Discipline continued to plague the Steelers and number eight Sam Tuifua received a yellow card in the 50th minute for offside play with Hawke's Bay hot on attack.

Neria Foma'i lost the ball in the act of scoring and Counties were eventually able to clear their lines and score an unlikely try at the other end.

Fullback Etene Nanai-Seturo went 50 metres on a brilliant kick return before he was finally stopped just short of the line.

Cam Roigard sniped from the ruck for the Steelers' second try in the 57th minute and they saw out the rest of the yellow card period without conceding.

Their hopes of a comeback took a major hit soon after with more penalties allowing reserve hooker Tyrone Thompson to score his first Magpies try from another rolling maul.

Counties' backs appeared to be their best chance of victory and second five eighths AJ Alatimu's linebreak got them close before Tevita Ofa lost the ball over the tryline.

Nanai-Seturo was the number-one threat and he scored what might be the best individual try of the season with seven minutes to play.

Fielding a high ball his own side of halfway, the star fullback wriggled out of a couple tackles and regained his own chip and chase, showing remarkable pace to get the Steelers third try.

They kept the pressure on into the final moments and reserve prop Ioane Moananu got their fourth try allowing Riley Hohepa to make it a one point game with 30 seconds remaining.

Counties knocked on the kickoff though, allowing the Magpies to recover the ball and boot it into touch when time expired.

Hawke's Bay's third game in the 2022 NPC is against Otago in Dunedin on Wednesday night.

They next defend the Ranfurly Shield against North Harbour on August 27.

Hawke's Bay 33 (McClutchie, Kereru-Symes, Foma'i, Funaki, Thompson tries; McClutchie 4/5 cons)

Counties Manukau 32 (Tuala, Roigard, Nanai-Seturo, Moananu tries; Hohepa 2/2 pens, 3/4 cons)

HT: 28-6

Attendance 6606