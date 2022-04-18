The leaves of autumn waiting to fall in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay is set for some rain each day this week, according to MetService rural forecasts for the region.

The first forecast for a fine day is for next Saturday, although it comes with a change from northeasterlies to southerly winds.

But after "spots" of rain on Tuesday, Napier conditions are expected to be warm midweek, with temperatures in Napier, Hastings and Waipukurau forecast to range from 15C to 24C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fine weather was expected to continue in Dannevirke until Thursday, while occasional rain has been forecast for Wairoa for most of the week, although a fine day is forecast for Wednesday.

MetService had no adverse weather warnings for Hawke's Bay late on Monday, although there was a warning for heavy rain overnight and on Tuesday further north in Bay of Plenty.

The biggest problem with the early-autumn weather was expected to come from the massing of leaves in urban streets.