Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Rain delayed: But Hawke's Bay club cricket prevails early

3 minutes to read
Hawke's Bay's Brad Schmulian on his way back to the pavilion for 60 runs after scoring being caught behind by Manawatū keeper Ma'ara Ave. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay's Brad Schmulian on his way back to the pavilion for 60 runs after scoring being caught behind by Manawatū keeper Ma'ara Ave. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawkes Bay Today
By Thomas Airey

Hawke's Bay's men's and women's representative cricket sides both saw their weekend matches abandoned for rain, however, club cricket was still able to take place on Friday and Saturday.

Following the penultimate round of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.