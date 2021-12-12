Rain delayed: But Hawke's Bay club cricket prevails early

Hawke's Bay's Brad Schmulian on his way back to the pavilion for 60 runs after scoring being caught behind by Manawatū keeper Ma'ara Ave. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay's men's and women's representative cricket sides both saw their weekend matches abandoned for rain, however, club cricket was still able to take place on Friday and Saturday.

Following the penultimate round of the premier men's Twenty20 Murray McKearney Memorial Cup there are four teams tied at the top of the standings on two wins and a loss.

Napier Old Boys' Marist handed Taradale their first loss of the season on Friday evening at Nelson Park to join them in that four-way tie.

Marist batsman Mathew Sinclair (86 runs) led the hosts to a total of 159/4 before they held Taradale to 145/7.

Central Hawke's Bay dominated a struggling Cornwall side at Cornwall Park for their second win of the competition.

The hosts were held to just 73 runs, with Central needing less than nine overs to surpass that total with eight wickets in hand.

Hawke's Bay's Angus Schaw comfortably defends his wicket during the Furlong Cup match against Manawatū at Nelson Park on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay captain Angus Schaw took two Cornwall wickets in the first over of the match then scored an unbeaten 48 runs off 30 balls to guide his team home comfortably.

Havelock North defeated Napier Tech by seven runs at Anderson Park in the other game.

With both teams taking a 1-1 record into the match, Havelock scored 117/6 then held Tech to 110/9 in the second innings.

The final round of the Men's Division One Championship Trophy 45-over competition was played on Saturday.

The Napier Boys' High School 1st XI secured their sixth win over Sher-E-Punjab at Frimley Park to claim the title unbeaten.

Jignesh Patel (90 runs) was the only batsmen to get much out of Napier's deep bowling attack as the hosts were bowled out for 209.

Baylee Foote's 96-not out anchored the run chase as Napier Boys' met their target with seven overs to go and six wickets in hand.

The Hastings Boys' High School 1st XI's comfortable victory over Taradale at home ensured they finished second overall with five wins and one loss.

The division's top runscorer Joshua Fairbrother made 83 of Hastings' 222 total.

Taradale were bowled out for 175 in the 38th over as Harvey Ives took five wickets.

Third-placed Cornwall ended the season strong with an eight run win over the Lindisfarne College 1st XI at Cornwall Park.

In the other game the winless St John's College 1st XI were bowled out for 102 runs at Frimley Park, with Havelock North surpassing that total in 25 overs.