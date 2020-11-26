Radonich Salver highlight of Dannevirke Golf Club prizegiving

Five of the winning Dannevirke Greenwood Cup team which won the Radonich Salver: Richie Gray (left), Craig Evans, David Hurrell, Chris Mason and Greg Vigers.

On Saturday, November 21, the Dannevirke Men's Golf Club held their annual prizegiving, preceded by a very enjoyable stableford round in which there was prize money of $100 per par three, for the closest to the pin and longest successful putt.

It attracted a field of 40 players and club captain Mike Matthews was delighted to have so many stay on for the prizegiving.

He thanked the players for co-operating during the Covid Lockdown so that when it became at all possible to play they did not flout the rules in a manner to cause closure.

He also thanked the green keepers and volunteers for having the course in immaculate condition - good enough to hold the first round of the prestigious Greenwood Cup, which attracts the best Hawke's Bay golfers.

The highlight of the prizegiving was the presentation of the Radonich Salver, won by the club's team during the Greenwood Cup just the week before. One of its members Craig Nash filed this report:

"The shortened 2020 golf season turned out be a winner for the Dannevirke Greenwood Cup team.

The Greenwood Cup is one of the longest contested cups in NZ golf. Played for by the top 10 players from each of the top eight Hawkes Bay teams it is contested via a round-robin competition, meaning an exhausting seven rounds of match play over two weekends.

Last weekend Dannevirke wrapped up the Radonich Salver, which is contested by the four country teams outside of the four strong Hawkes Bay city teams.

This is only the second time Dannevirke has claimed the trophy in the 18 years of its existence - so it is a big achievement for the boys.

Weekend one in October was hosted at Dannevirke which presented the course in a fantastic condition, with credit due to the hard-working greens team and DGC committee.

Dannevirke started with three tough matches, losing narrowly to Maraenui 5.5-4.5, Hastings 7-3 and finally Hawke's Bay 6.5-3.5.

Weekend two, played at Maraenui Golf Club, was all Dannevirke's, starting with a massive win over reigning holders Onga Onga 6.5-3.5 then accounting for Central HB (a combination of Waipukurau, Waipawa , Porongahau and Takapau) 7-3, and Karamu 7.5-2.5 before a gallant effort against Napier in the final round on Sunday going down 6-4.

The win was more significant as three key players from last year were out for 2020.

Newcomer Craig Evans had a great weekend winning three of his four matches while long-serving manager Richie Gray stepped in at the last minute and fought hard in his No 9 position.

Over the series, Brad Truesdale won 5.5 of his 7 matches, proving his ability at the top level of Hawke's Bay golf, with Dave Hurrell and Craig Nash securing five wins each.

The gutsy performance undoubtedly came from the strong team culture that has developed. The players worked incredibly hard to represent themselves, our golf club and the Dannevirke district with distinction."

Players representing the 2020 Dannevirke Greenwood team were: Brad Truesdale, Pat Harold, Craig Nash, Hamish Prenter, Syd Hikiwai, Dave Hurrell, Greg Vigers, Chris Mason, Richie Gray, Craig Evans, Brad Dippie and Peter Gregory.

Trophy winners for the 2020 season were:

Summer Cup – Tony Peeti

Presidents Cup - Timmy Bell

Drummon Cup – Richie Gray

Waitahora Cup – James Walker

Kitt – Warren Ridge and George Freeman

Kerr - Jamie Middlemass and Ben Neilsen

Hape – Billy Te Ture and Peter Drummond

Simpson – Mike Matthews and Tony Peeti

Sattrup and Brannigan Cup – Peter Drummond and Tony Peeti

Championships:

Senior Champion – Syd Hikiwai

Intermediate A Champion – John Garnet

Intermediate B Champion – James Walker

Junior A Champion – Richard Howorth

Junior B Champion – Stephen Paewai