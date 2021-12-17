Racing: Consistent sprinter Satu Lagi notches first open class victory

Hastings-trained Satu Lagi and jockey Lisa Allpress are clear of their rivals at the end of the $40,000 open sprint at Awapuni last Saturday. It was the horse's fourth win from 19 starts.

Hastings-trained Satu Lagi was one of the most impressive winners at last Saturday's Manawatu meeting at Awapuni but unfortunately it has come at a cost.

The 6-year-old Per Incanto gelding was a Rating 83 horse going into the $40,000 Open 1400m event but has gone up six points to Rating 89 and owner-trainer Patrick Campbell is now unsure where to start the horse next.

"It was his first open class win and yet he has gone up six points," Campbell said.

"He will now be near the top of the handicap in an open class race so I don't know where to run him now."

The case of Satu Lagi has further exposed a huge shortage of open class horses in New Zealand, something that is especially significant in middle distance and staying races.

Promising horses going through the grades are quickly accumulating points and, after only four wins, they are suddenly thrown up against seasoned open class horses that may have won 10 races or more.

The situation has been exacerbated by the fact that a large number of promising open class horses are being sold or transferred to overseas stables, either to Australia, Singapore or Hong Kong.

The shortage of quality open class middle distance horses was never more evident than in the field that was assembled for last Saturday's Group 3 $100,000 Waikato Cup (2400m). It must rate as the weakest on record.

Such was the lack of class open class middle distance horses that the weights for the race had to be raised so that Robusto, an out of form Rating 92 horse, was allotted topweight of 59kg. Yet in the last race he contested, last month's Group 3 Counties Cup (2100m), he carried only 54kg.

New Zealand was always regarded as the nursery of champion stayers and that rang true during the years from the 1950s to the 1980s. But then things changed with New Zealand thoroughbred breeders starting to concentrate on producing sprinters instead.

Breeders suddenly didn't want to endure the long term involvement in breeding staying horses when the market told them they could produce sprinters and get a quicker return on their investment.

Fortunately there are some breeders who have now gone away from that way of thinking and there is now an increasing number of high quality stallions with staying pedigrees standing at stud in New Zealand.

It may mean that breeders will need to be more patient but, in the long term, there is every chance it will reap dividends.

Verry Ellegant provided a ray of hope for New Zealand's reputation as a breeding ground for stayers when she scored a dominant 4 length win in last month's Melbourne Cup (3200m) and there have been several others, in recent years, who started out in New Zealand and have gone on to be top stayers in Australia.

Satu Lagi was following on from an unlucky third in last month's Group 3 Stewards Stakes (1200m) at Riccarton when he produced a dominant performance over 1400m at Awapuni last Saturday.

It was the 6-year-old's fourth win from 19 starts and he has also recorded five seconds and four thirds.

Jockey Lisa Allpress got the horse into a perfect trailing position and he pulled his way up to join the leaders coming to the home turn. He quickly lodged a challenge three wide on straightening and dashed clear over the final stages to win by 3-3/4 lengths from Wild Moose and Perfect Scenario.

Satu Lagi was bred by Patrick Campbell and is out of the Danasinga mare La Singa, who recorded one win and four minor placings from only 15 starts.

La Singa is also the dam of the two race winner In Another Life and Karehana Bay, who won a 1000m jumpout at Hastings last Friday.

Fourth Hastings win for No Rock No Pop

In-form Hastings mare No Rock No Pop is expected to step up to open class again at her next start after a decisive win in a Rating 74 race over 1400m on her home track last week.

The Rock 'N' Pop 4-year-old scored by 1-1/4 lengths when defeating the stakes winning mare Magic Incanto and has now gone from Rating 73 to Rating 77.

"She is too highly rated now for Rating 74 races so we might try her in the $40,000 open 1550 race at Awapuni on Boxing Day," trainer Lee Somervell said this week.

"She has learnt how to settle in her races now and has become a lot more consistent."

No Rock No Pop has now recorded four wins from 22 starts and all four of her victories have been on the Hastings track.

She ran her rivals ragged when leading all the way over 1600m there three starts back and then found track conditions too firm when unplaced in the Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes (1400m) at Te Rapa.

"They clocked just over 1:21 for the 1400m at Te Rapa that day and it was just too quick for her," Somervell added.

"She is best with the sting out of the track and when they are running about 1:23 for 1400 metres."

No Rock No Pop is owned by Hawke's Bay Regional Councillor Neil Kirton, who bred her from No Tolerance, a well bred Savabeel mare who carries a double strain of Sir Tristram blood and descends from the family of the 1970 New Zealand Oaks winner Devante.

Kirton has had no luck trying to breed from No Tolerance in recent years but is delighted to report that the mare is now safely back in foal to Rock 'N' Pop.

Harty celebrates another success

Central Hawke's Bay thoroughbred owner-breeder Sue Harty had her familiar green, yellow and white colours grace the winner's stall again when Sea Monarch scored a gutsy victory in a 1300m maiden race at Awapuni last Saturday.

Harty has been one of the most prominent Hawke's Bay thoroughbred breeders for decades but has wound down her operation in recent years.

She bred Sea Monarch out of the Towkay mare Madam Butterfly, who was the winner of five races and is also the dam of the well performed Hartley (seven wins)

Madam Butterfly is now deceased with Sea Monarch, who is by Sweynesse, being her last foal.

Harty races Sea Monarch from the Awapuni stable of Mike Breslin and the 4-year-old gelding was having his second start, following a debut third over 1200m at Wanganui last month.

Talented apprentice Hazel Schofer was aboard Sea Monarch and bounced the horse out quickly from a wide draw.

She urged him along to get across and take a clear lead at the end of the first 300 metres and they still had a handy advantage turning into the home straight.

Sea Monarch was headed early in the home straight but showed plenty of fight under a vigorous ride from Schofer to wrest back the lead close to the line and score by half a length.

Laxon commemoration date set

A date for family and friends to gather and celebrate the life of New Zealand Hall of Fame trainer Laurie Laxon has been set for late February.

The Melbourne Cup-winning trainer passed away in July but, due to Covid lockdown restrictions, there has been no opportunity to mark his passing appropriately.

The venue for the commemoration, at 3.30pm on February 24, is the Sir Don Rowlands Centre overlooking the Waikato River at 601 Maungatautari Rd, Karapiro, which could not be more fitting.

Laxon's career began from stables on the banks of the Waikato River, at Ngaruawahia, and he gained further fame from his property at Karapiro, again bordering New Zealand's longest waterway.

Laxon went on to dominate Singapore training ranks with nine premierships as well as being the first to prepare 100 winners in a season there. He remains the only trainer to produce more than 1000 winners on the Kranji track.

Whangarei races called off

This week's announcement that Northland will be the only region in the country that will be left in the red traffic light setting after December 30 will see the Whangarei Racing Club abstain from hosting its usually popular January 6 meeting.

Given the Covid event crowd restrictions applicable for Northland, and the likelihood of travel delays, the club has decided that the risk to conduct the January 6 race meeting on the Ruakaka track is too great to proceed with.

NZTR has agreed with that position and, to provide greater certainty and opportunities for the public, owners and industry participants to attend, the meeting will now be held at Rotorua as a Rotorua race meeting.