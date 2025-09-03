Advertisement
Racecourse in Flaxmere? Horse’s slip sparks proposal for a new home for Hawke’s Bay racing

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Hastings Racecourse is now earmarked for possible redevelopment in a future where Hawke's Bay racing is staged on a new course in Flaxmere. Photo / NZME

Hawke’s Bay horse racing could move to a new $77.3 million course in Flaxmere, unlocking about 30 hectares for residential development in Hastings.

But it could be some years away, with Hawke’s Bay Racing (HBR) and New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) working through an interim return , and a long-term plan to create a “metropolitan” facility for premier racing into the future, before the current course could be released for development.

