Mowing is standard practice each time the track has been prepared for the horse races in Hastings. However, there's been no racing since September and parts of the track need rebuilding before the gallop can go ahead next year. Photo / NZME

Horse racing is expected to return to Hawke’s Bay later this year – but not in Hastings.

An announcement was made on the Waipukurau Jockey Club’s Facebook page on Wednesday, saying the races would be held on November 16 this year and February 15 and April 26 next year.

It came ahead of a Wednesday-night meeting in Hastings at which Hawke’s Bay Racing (HBR) members were told improvements would be made to their track but only in time for a return to racing for the Spring Racing Carnival in 2026.

This was then announced in a joint statement by new Thoroughbred Racing New Zealand chief executive Matt Ballesty and HBR chairman Richard Riddell, who took up his position in December.

The industry was stunned when the second day of the 2024 carnival last September was abandoned after the first race because of safety concerns, raised by an incident in which a horse slipped near the bend exiting the straight.