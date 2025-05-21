Advertisement
Racing in Hawke’s Bay: Waipukurau racing returning in November, Hastings by spring 2026

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Mowing is standard practice each time the track has been prepared for the horse races in Hastings. However, there's been no racing since September and parts of the track need rebuilding before the gallop can go ahead next year. Photo / NZME

Horse racing is expected to return to Hawke’s Bay later this year – but not in Hastings.

An announcement was made on the Waipukurau Jockey Club’s Facebook page on Wednesday, saying the races would be held on November 16 this year and February 15 and April 26 next year.

It came ahead of a Wednesday-night meeting in Hastings at which Hawke’s Bay Racing (HBR) members were told improvements would be made to their track but only in time for a return to racing for the Spring Racing Carnival in 2026.

This was then announced in a joint statement by new Thoroughbred Racing New Zealand chief executive Matt Ballesty and HBR chairman Richard Riddell, who took up his position in December.

The industry was stunned when the second day of the 2024 carnival last September was abandoned after the first race because of safety concerns, raised by an incident in which a horse slipped near the bend exiting the straight.

Major races from that day were run at Matamata a few days later, and major races scheduled for the last day were run at Te Rapa, Hamilton.

Other days scheduled for the 2024-25 season in Hastings were also run at other courses, including the Hawke’s Bay Cup at Trentham last month, and no dates have been allocated to Hastings for the 2025-26 season starting on August 1 and ending on July 31 next year.

The statement said: “Pending approval by the NZTR board, we can confirm that work will progress on a partial recambering of the bends leaving the home straight (1600m and 1400m) of the Hastings racetrack.

“Notwithstanding any unforeseen circumstances, this significant, expert-led investment will allow for a safe and confident return to racing in Hawke’s Bay for spring 2026.”

The work is necessary to make racing sustainable in Hawke’s Bay well into the future, Ballesty and Riddell said.

Further planning is under way to determine the long-term vision for racing in the wider Hawke’s Bay area, which has also in recent years lost racing at Wairoa.

It also includes facilities such as grandstands and other off-track facilities.

The two organisations expect to share more detailed updates with members and the public in July, the statement said.

“We would like to thank our East Coast racing clubs who continue to work together to shape a strong and sustainable future for the industry and the community. We look forward to racing returning to the Hawke’s Bay region.”

