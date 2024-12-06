Advertisement
Re-cambering work to get racing back on Hastings track - John Jenkins

By John Jenkins
nzme·
9 mins to read
Hastings-trained Party Rocking and apprentice jockey Jim Chung are well clear of their rivals at the end of a Rating 65 race over 1200m at Wanganui last Saturday.

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Plan to re-camber the problem areas on Hastings track.
  • This will get Hawke’s Bay Racing through the next three years.
  • Hawke’s Bay Racing site seen as the ideal place to continue racing and viewed as the location of the future.

Racing could return to the Hastings track in the new racing season, commencing August 1 next year, if remedial work can be carried out in the coming months at a reasonable cost.

New Zealand Thoroughbred

