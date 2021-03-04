Race to the Brewery triumph for MacDougall's team

MacDougall's team nearing the finish line.

Pic: BTG080321MAC2 Caption: The winning team: top - Paul Roache, Andre Le-Pine-Day, Maddy Hartley-Brown and Gareth Cannon. Bottom row - Alan Wall, James MacDougall and Luke Scott. Photo courtesy Kevin Bills Media.

By Steve Carle

MacDougall's team won this year's Race to the Brewery on February 27 - taking out the title for the fourth consecutive year.

Results: 1 MacDougalls - 3hr 25min 58sec, 2 360 Health & Fitness 3hr 26min 30sec, 3 More FM 3hr 33min & 54sec. Good Buggers award went to DC Power Rangers - an all-girls team (1 of 2 all-girl teams.)

There were 56 teams competing - that included one solo competitor, who unfortunately, had to pull out 10km from the end due to a broken collar bone. He is vowing to be back next year though!

The amount of $56,000 was raised and goes towards Cancer Society Relay for Life, Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, junior sports scholarships, volunteer fire brigades and other various local community groups.

Race to the Brewery was created by Property Brokers in 2011 to raise money for the Manawatū Cancer Society. Since then, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for not only the Cancer Society but also the rescue helicopter.

In 2018 a scholarship fund was also introduced, alongside the other donations, to support young Manawatū athletes to achieve their goals.

From humble beginnings, the race has evolved into a major sporting event on the Manawatū calendar.

With each passing year, previous competitors have returned and are joined by new teams in the spirit of fun, friendly rivalry and raising money for great local causes. With the help of generous sponsors, supportive local business, landowners (who allow the race to go over their property) and great participants, this race just gets bigger and better.

Race day starts at the Property Brokers head office in Broadway Ave with the finish line at the Tui Brewery, Mangatainoka. A relay of six stages, the race consists of a road cycle from the start line to the Manawatū Gorge, followed by a run through the gorge to Ballance Bridge.

A swift uphill walk, via Hall Block Rd, connecting with the mountain bike leg that traverses North Range Rd before diverting on to private farmland for downhill fun.

Once at the bottom the race continues to a quick road run then onto the big finish, over hills and across a river to the finish line at the brewery for a cold drink and a bit of fun.