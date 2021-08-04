Quick arrest after Westshore robbery in Napier

The Westshore Corner Store after a previous robbery more than two years ago. Photo / File

The Westshore Corner Store after a previous robbery more than two years ago. Photo / File

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Napier less than two hours after the aggravated robbery he is alleged to have committed - while on release conditions following a previous sentence for robbery.

Police said a man entered a dairy on the corner of Charles and Alfred streets, Westshore, about 9.45am brandishing a "baseball" bat.

Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Steve Nicoll said the man made an unsuccessful attempt to open the till but left with cigarettes valued about $1500, driven away by an accomplice.

He said "excellent police work" led to the arrest of a patched member of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa about 11.30am, and the recovery of the stolen property and the alleged weapon.

Charges are pending, and the man remains in custody awaiting court appearances.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old arrested after a robbery at the Te Awa Dairy on June 15, from which he fled as the proprietor's father brandished a garden hoe, is expected to appear in Napier Court next month for sentence.

The maximum penalty for aggravated robbery (a robbery committed with violence, a weapon or by more than one person, is 14 years' in prison.