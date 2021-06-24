Pukurau popping up at Pukeora property

Jypsy and Archie Camden with two of the pukurau found on their Pukeora Scenic Road property after this week's heavy rain.

It seems this week's "good weather for ducks" was also good weather for pukurau — the rare fungus for which Waipukurau was named.

The fungus is relatively scarce, so when Casey Lancaster and daughter Jypsy Camden found several on their property on Pukeora Scenic Road, they were surprised and delighted.

"We found about eight, and more were starting to form. We picked several of the fully grown ones and the children took them to school the next day, they wanted to share them with the class."

Even more astonishing, when the family got home from school that afternoon there were four more pukurau "popping up".

Historically, pukurau was soaked in water and then eaten or used in medicines.