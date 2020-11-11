Public meeting supports Dannevirke Wheel Park proposal

Investigating the site in the rain did not dampen enthusiasm.

A group of 40 interested locals came to hear about the wheel park plan from the Community Recreation and Play Committee led by Erana Peeti-Webber on Monday evening, November 9 at the Dannevirke Scout Hall.

The crowd was fairly representative of all affected organisations and groups although

the teenagers who should be most affected were few in number.

The meeting listened intently to the proposals.

Groups represented included primary children, the Tararua District Council, the Dannevirke Community Board, Wai Splash Pool, Dannevirke cricket, the police and Sport Manawatu along with parents and friends.

Erana Peeti-Webber explained the way the layout would fit into the site beyond the Scout Hall saying that the NIWA owned weather station could possibly be re-sited to give more space.

She said it ticks all the boxes when considering the wishes of the public survey, particularly from the children. She said it would take a three-stage process to see it finished and is only in the concept stage.

The plan is to install a walking track and a full-sized basketball court as stage one of the project. The walking track would start in the upper domain and run for a kilometre around and drop into the lower domain. It could be dual purpose as bikes are becoming increasingly popular.

She said stage two would be to install a pump park as this was the most expensive part of the project. She explained the pump park would be in asphalt with bumps and three levels of difficulty.

Stage three would see a skate bowl, in-ground trampolines and a barbecue and picnic tables installed. Further investigation on the skate bowl would be forthcoming, visiting popular sites like Feilding and Waipukurau and asking the locals, particularly the teenagers.

Lots of questions and suggestions came from the floor including the installation of an electric barbecue, toilets, CCTV cameras, security lighting, a traffic safety course, preservation of historic sites and trees and somewhere to pump up tyres.

A number of concerns related to conflicting users for example the two cricket pitches and the athletics track but Raelene Treder from the Bush Multi-Sport Committee said there has been little conflict between the sports at their complex in Pahiatua.

John Robertson from Wai Splash in contrast emphasised the need for a joint plan between the Community Committee and Wai Splash which has just created a 10-year development plan for its end of the domain.

A major concern will be parking for cars in the future which needs to be resolved to gain a resource consent according to Erana Peeti-Webber.

The group then braved the wintry conditions to inspect the site before enjoying a sausage sizzle.