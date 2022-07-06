Public getting on top of Hawke's Bay crime

Hawke's Bay police are lauding members of the public as the heroes for their roles in a day and night of significant arrests and crime-stopping in the area.
According to a police statement a 39-year-old man and a woman, 34, were arrested after a burglary, discovered after a security company reported suspicious activity in Napier suburb Onekawa on Wednesday morning, and two others were arrested earlier in the morning for a burglary in Gordon Rd in Hastings suburb Raureka, reported after the suspicious departure of a vehicle.
About 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon reports from motorists of erratic driving on the expressway between Napier and Hastings led to police stopping a driver and a ban on him driving within 12 hours.
The two arrested after the Onekawa incident were appearing in Napier District Court, with the male facing a charge of burglary in court just hours after the arrest, and both people arrested after the Raureka incident were facing a burglary charge in Hastings District Court.
Police said that after being alerted to events in Raureka located a vehicle, based on a description, and found stolen food items in the boot.
The driving incident in the late-Tuesday rush-hour led to multiple reports of a vehicle seen crossing the centre line, and also and hitting a safety barrier.
"Police responded and were fortunately able to locate the vehicle before any further damage was caused or injury to the driver or other motorists," a statement said. "Police would like to thank all members of the public who reported these incidents across the Hawke's Bay over the past few days."