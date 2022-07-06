Public getting on top of Hawke's Bay crime

The public have been playing big roles in recent arrests across the region. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay police are lauding members of the public as the heroes for their roles in a day and night of significant arrests and crime-stopping in the area.

According to a police statement a 39-year-old man and a woman, 34, were arrested after a burglary, discovered after a security company reported suspicious activity in Napier suburb Onekawa on Wednesday morning, and two others were arrested earlier in the morning for a burglary in Gordon Rd in Hastings suburb Raureka, reported after the suspicious departure of a vehicle.

About 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon reports from motorists of erratic driving on the expressway between Napier and Hastings led to police stopping a driver and a ban on him driving within 12 hours.

The two arrested after the Onekawa incident were appearing in Napier District Court, with the male facing a charge of burglary in court just hours after the arrest, and both people arrested after the Raureka incident were facing a burglary charge in Hastings District Court.

Police said that after being alerted to events in Raureka located a vehicle, based on a description, and found stolen food items in the boot.

The driving incident in the late-Tuesday rush-hour led to multiple reports of a vehicle seen crossing the centre line, and also and hitting a safety barrier.

"Police responded and were fortunately able to locate the vehicle before any further damage was caused or injury to the driver or other motorists," a statement said. "Police would like to thank all members of the public who reported these incidents across the Hawke's Bay over the past few days."