The mum and her calf. Photo / Warren Buckland

Beach walkers became orca stalkers, in one of summer's big talkers, as a pod of the marine mammels were sighted in the shallows off the coast of Napier.

A mum and her calf were spotted feeding near the shoreline of Marine Parade Beach, 3km south of the National Aquarium on Friday.

A group of people gathered around the shore to watch as the marine mammals ducked and dived.

It's the second sighting of orca recently. Early last week a pod were spotted off Perfume Point, before heading towards Westshore.

Department of Conservation says it's not uncommon to see orca around New Zealand coastlines.

People stopped to watch the spectacle of an orca pod, spotted about 3km south of the National Aquarium. Photo / Warren Buckland

While orca are known to prefer deeper water they can occasionally be found in bays and estuaries, drawn to the local food source.

DoC's advise is for people to keep their distance and admire from afar.

People can report sightings to 0800 DOC HOT.