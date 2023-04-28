A planning image of the proposed 255-home subdivision along Willowbank Ave, Napier. Photo / Graphic

A 255-home subdivision has joined the growing list of housing development proposals for the Te Awa area in Napier.

A combined subdivision and land-use consent application were both lodged by business consultancy service Oaks Living Limited for a recently sold 8.2-hectare parcel of land at 88 Willowbank Ave.

It is the latest in a series of proposals and builds either completed or under way in the area over the last 10 years. They include the 317-unit Summerset Palms retirement village and the Te Awa Estate subdivision.

The application comprises the construction of 255 two and three-bedroom dwellings in a 281-lot subdivision, which will include 26 vacant residential lots, two internal reserves and internal roading infrastructure.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the application was lodged for processing on February 23 and was currently on hold awaiting further information.

“Further information was requested on March 30. The application is on hold awaiting a response,” the spokeswoman said.

According to the resource consent application, the homes will typically have three bedrooms, with 40 units having two bedrooms.

Of the homes, 66 will have a single integral garage and associated standing space, while the rest of the subdivision will have 112 parking spaces across two parking precincts, 114 spaces ‘floating’ within the road reserves and two commonly owned access lots with eight spaces.

The subdivision application will create individual records of title for each of the 255 dwellings constructed, plus 26 vacant lots.

The application states that the effects of the proposal will be less than minor and there is no requirement for the application to be notified.

The location of the proposed subdivision, between Willowbank Ave, Kenny Rd and Eriksen Rd.

Napier City Council staff note in a meeting agenda from April 6 that infringements have been identified around density, height in relation to the boundary and access widths for some commonly owned access lots within the roading layout.

“The proposal does not comply with the relevant Te Awa Structure Plan Design Outcomes and staging plan in Appendix 29 of the District Plan,” staff wrote in the meeting agenda.

Soil testing done as part of the resource consent application found no exceedances of high-density residential criteria, but there was potential for further contamination to exist due to an historical livestock dip that was on the site.