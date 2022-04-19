The land for sale between Willowbank Ave and Eriksen Rd close to the suburb of Te Awa. Photo / Paul Taylor

A large section of land on the fringes of Napier has hit the market in what could become a new housing development.

An 8.2ha vacant piece of land at 88 Willowbank Ave, on the border of suburbs Meeanee and Te Awa, has gone up for sale with an undisclosed asking price.

A joint release from real estate firms Colliers and Arataki Property stated the land was zoned main residential and had the potential to be subdivided for housing.

It is close to at least three other major housing projects which are under construction or in the planning stages.

That includes the 317-unit Summerset Palms retirement village under construction across the road, the 600-home Riverbend Residential Development proposed on the outskirts of Maraenui, and a 180-home retirement village proposed further north along Willowbank Ave.

Colliers Hawke's Bay director Danny Blair said this site would likely attract strong interest from developers.

"There is ongoing demand for new sections in Napier and the supply is unable to keep up," he said.

"The flexible nature of this site allows for a wide range of development options for the buyer.

"Given the significant growth potential on offer from this vast landholding we expect there will be strong interest."

Hawke's Bay has been struggling through a housing crisis, with affordable homes and rentals particularly hard to come by.

Residential building consents have been increasing to meet the demand for more housing.

The population of Hawke's Bay has also been growing, with Napier alone estimated to have a population of 66,700 in 2021, according to Stats NZ, up from 62,200 during the last census in 2018.

Arataki Property director Peter Chrisp, who is selling the property alongside Blair, said the property could attract buyers from outside or within the region.

"Data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand shows median house price figures topped $800,000 for the first time in Napier in the final quarter of 2021 as interest in the city continues to surge."

The land at 88 Willowbank Ave is bordered by Willowbank, Kenny and Eriksen roads.

Colliers and Arataki Property are taking expressions of interest with a closing deadline of Thursday, May 12.