Promoting the value of activity

Leah Sole is hoping to get people in the Tararua to see the benefits of play.

Leah Sole is on a mission to ensure the district will exceed the national average in activity.

The recreational adviser for the Tararua district told the Dannevirke Community Board this week her three other aims were to ensure that the community understands the benefit and value of play, that everyone is encouraged to be playing and be active in sport and recreational facilities, and to create social opportunities through community sport.

One of the initiatives is a play trailer, which is currently being built.

The trailer will include equipment, which can be taken onto the field.

She says the trailer will be free to use by anyone in the community, for any events.

Member Terry Hynes was keen to look at using the trailer for the Dannevirke Christmas Parade in early December, giving children activities before the parade starts in the early afternoon.

It is hoped the trailer will be completed by September.

Events are also planned for August for schools for children in Years 5-8.

Sole says there will also be pop-up play days and encourages the community to come along.

"It's to put the play out there a bit more than actual organised sports," she says.