The Mangatera Stream at Weber Road was swollen on Tuesday morning. Photo / Leanne Warr

Prepare for the worst weather but hope for the best is the message from Tararua District Council.

Heavy rain was predicted up until about 6pm today, and more was expected at the end of the week, according to MetService.

Mayor Tracey Collis - Tararua District Council was monitoring the situation. Photo / NZME

Mayor Tracey Collis said the council team was monitoring the situation and providing updates.

She said some roads had been closed as they were prone to flooding and Ferry Reserve in Woodville was closed.

"It's a precaution as we were expecting high waters there."

Horizons Regional Council had warned yesterday of bad flooding, but it had not been as bad as expected.

In response to the warning, Tararua advised precautionary measures.

Collis said she was reasonably happy with where things were at with the weather and the local response.

"We were prepared for the worst, but that hasn't eventuated."

Tararua council had set up teams in the northern and southern end of the district who were prepared if things got worse.

The council had also been affected by sickness but Collis said it always made sure there were enough people for emergencies should they be needed.

"Tararua Alliance do a tremendous job, going out and dealing with trees and slips, and clearing water when it's already cold and wet."

The Emergency Operations centre also had staff on standby continuing to monitor the situation and other councils were braced for if things got worse.

"It means everybody's ready to roll should we need it," Collis said.

While the roading team was busy, the waters team was also just as busy balancing the water needs with turbid water in the river.

"There are many parts of council that are really working hard in weather events like this," Collis said.

"This one is particularly challenging because it's the whole country."

So far, it appeared there hadn't been many slips reported, other than small ones on the Pahiatua Track and Saddle Rd, but residents were urged to report any road blockages to the council.

"Council have a focus on keeping roads open to at least one lane, because we know our community need to be connected - they need to be able to move and access services."

Collis said residents could get updates on what roads were closed through the council website.

A flooded area in rural Tararua taken in 2018. Council was warned of potential flooding in the district. Photo / NZME

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said there was a heavy rain watch for the northern Wairarapa through to 5pm today.

As of 10am, 48.4mm of rain had fallen at Akitio, and Dannevirke had 20.4mm in the previous 24 hours.

In the ranges 80.9mm had fallen in the 24 hours.

A heavy rain warning was in place for Tararua, with up to 90mm expected to accumulate on what had already fallen, Rossiter said.

"With this heavy rain it will cause streams to rise, rivers to rise and flooding."

Rossiter said power had been knocked out in some parts of the country.

"We've had quite strong wind gusts as well, so the combination of the wind with the heavy rain can be quite significant."

The low was expected to pass over central New Zealand today and move away to the east tomorrow.

Rossiter said the low would be fairly fast-moving once it got through today.

However, she said another low was expected to hit by Friday.

"That will bring more rain to the region. If you've already got saturated soils, any further rain could have a big impact."

The Met Service recommended if people didn't have to go anywhere, to stay put.