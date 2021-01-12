Pre-Christmas wind up for Dannevirke Junior Cricket

The Year 4-6 and 7-8 Dannevirke teams with coaches Ben Allomes and Jeff Ward.

By Paul Chapman

Another successful and fun season has come to an end for the Dannevirke Sports club junior cricket teams.

We had two teams playing in the Manawatū competition this year, a Year 4/5/6 team which went through the season undefeated and a Year 7/8 who had some great games improving their skills each week.

To finish the season we had a fun game Year 4/5/6 vs Year 7/8 plus mums, dads and siblings, it was a close game with cricket being the winner! After the game we had a sausage sizzle and prizegiving.

Award winners for Year 4/5/6 were Most Improved - Brock Ward, Sportsmanship - Finn Eggleton, Team Player-Arthur Brown, Best All Rounder – Will Hogan.

Award winners for Year 7/8 were Most Improved – Suraj Singh, Sportsmanship – Jimmy Thomas, Year 7 Best All Rounder – Keegan Boustead, Aussie Rob Most Memorable innings – Bridie Derbidge and Aja Chapman-Peters, Best All Rounder – William Allomes.

This season we farewell Ben Allomes after a number of years coaching and supporting our young cricketers. We thank him for all his hours of hard work and support over the years. Ben has been a great role model and mentor to all the children he has coached over the years.

Junior cricket takes a break over the holidays for cricketing girls and boys but we will be back training and playing in February 2021. For all those interested we have a Facebook page 'Dannevirke Sports Club Junior Cricket' that can keep you up to date with the upcoming season.