Praise for Dannevirke man's efforts to change

A man's efforts to change his behaviour were praised by Judge Jill Moss in the Dannevirke District Court this week.

Jackson Meha was appearing on several charges, the most serious of which was breaching a protection order.

Meha's solicitor presented a reference and a letter of remorse which was "written beautifully" Judge Moss said.

The judge said Meha had also earned respect by getting onto a non-violence programme where he could work on his behaviour.

The most serious offence had happened in the home, where his children were present.

Although it was uncertain if the children had actually seen what had happened, Judge Moss emphasised the importance of providing a good example to them.

"Your babies will have seen their mother broken down," she said.

Meha had tried other courses in the past, such as anger management but hadn't been in the right place, so they had proven ineffective.

"I hope you're in the right place now," Judge Moss told him.

She said he had some great goals in terms of staying sober and being a good parent.

"If you stick with them, the court's task with you is done.

"You've got guts and courage."

Meha's remorse, guilty plea and cultural factors earned him a discount on his sentence.

"The best we can do is offer you support.

"Please grab it with both hands."

He was sentenced to a total of nine months with release conditions of six months.

Aso appearing in Dannevirke District Court, Stephen Helleur had previously appeared on charges of breaching a protection order and had been ordered to attend sessions at Manline.

However, difficulties with work commitments meant he wasn't able to attend as much as required.

However, a number of factors helped a man mend bridges with his former partner.

Helleur told the court things were still a bit tense between them, but they were focusing on their children.

He told the court he was getting counselling and had stopped drinking.

He was also getting support from his employer, which helped.

Judge Moss told him he still had to complete his sessions at Manline and suggested alternatives that meant he could work around his other commitments.