Powhiri for Eastern District police's new commander Jeanette Park

Assistant Commissioner Sue Schwalger, new Eastern Police District commander Jeanette Park, and predecessor Tania Kura, at Matahiwi with kai karanga Evelyn Ratima (right). Photo / Warren Buckland

New Police Eastern District commander Superintendent Jeanette Park has been welcomed into the job in a community powhiri at Matahiwi Marae, near Clive.

Becoming the sixth person in the job since the creation of the district in mergers which took place in regional police administration regional rationalisation in 1999, her welcome took place on Friday morning.

The Eastern District stretches from East Cape to Porangahau and Park will also have a welcome in the northern area of Gisborne Tairawhiti.

Area commander for Hawke's Bay for the past two years, she is the third woman in the district commander's role, succeeding Superintendent Tania Kura. Kura was in 2017 also promoted from the position as area commander and has recently been promoted to a role of Deputy Commissioner in Wellington.

The first appointment of a female to the job was in 2014, that of Superintendent Sandra Venables, now Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for road policing.

Kura was present for Friday's powhiri, which was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Sue Schwalger, another who served some time in Hawke's Bay and who was representing the office of Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster. Also present were mayors and other community leaders.

The new commander has been with the police for more than 29 years in roles which included Central District prevention manager, road policing manager, district intelligence manager and 10 years' CIB experience.

In 2002 and based in Palmerston North at the time, she was shot in the leg when a teenager fired at police, killing a fellow officer near Feilding.

She told the crowd at Matahiwi: "I really care, people are at the heart of everything I do. If our people [the police] feel valued and trusted this will extend to our external trust.

"I want our people to look beyond what is in front of them to help find alternative solutions working with our partners, community, agencies and iwi," she said.

"Our people need to understand the importance of connecting with people and knowing their backstories – their why.

"We must not judge people on their bad days. If I had been judged on my bad days I wouldn't be standing here right now."

She said she was excited to be carrying on the work of her immediate predecessor, who had led police in the district through the major infrastructure change which had seen District Headquarters move from Hastings to Napier and the building of new stations in both cities.

The first commander of the district in 1999 was Superintendent Pat Moore, having been commander of the previous Hawke's Bay district, which had also previously been separate Napier and Hastings districts.

He retired in 2003, succeeded by Superintendent Grant Nicholls, who in 2006 was appointed Assistant Police Commissioner Strategy, Policy and Performance, and who last year retired from the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police in Northern Territory, Australia.

Appointed in 2007, Superintendent Sam Hoyle endured the 2009 Napier Siege, was appointed District Commander for Wellington in 2013, and is currently New Zealand Police senior liaison officer USA, Canada and South America, based in Washington DC.