Waipawa School chair builders Noah Waite, Euan Cruise, Ben Elworthy, Lockie Singer and Lachie Butler try their creations out for size. Photo / supplied

There are some big chairs about to take pride of place around Waipawa School, and they have been made to support more than just students' bottoms.

The chairs are a building project created by a group of year 7 and 8 boys, and the idea is based around kaitiaki — a value that for Waipawa School students means looking after the environment and each other.

Year 7 and 8 teacher aide Hayden Martin says the boys came up with the idea.

"As part of the curriculum I like to do a project with selected students, for a point of difference and break up the school week. "The idea behind the oversized chairs is to create a safe place for students to go should they feel sad, need a friend or just to hang out and play on.

"The boys decided that they should be painted and labelled in the school house colours, so the students can go to their house chair if they should require support. Each lunchtime and morning tea house leaders will check their house chair and see if anyone needs help, and support them where needed."

The boys behind the chair building are Noah Waite, Euan Cruise, Ben Elworthy, Lockie Singer and Lachie Butler and the project has taken five weeks to complete, working for about two hours a week.

Lockie says " I really enjoyed learning to use power tools, and being involved in the construction side of things".

Noah liked the building work but admitted "getting the free hot chocolates from Carters Waipukurau when we collected the wood was the best."

Ben's favourite part was the painting of the chairs: "we made a huge mess, but they turned out really cool."

Lachie enjoyed time out of class to do something bit different, saying it helped break up the week and he enjoyed learning new skills.

Along with Hayden, Richard Elworthy from Carters in Waipukurau was a valuable adult team member — donating all the timber for the project.

Hayden says the chairs each have the name of the house and the colour of the house, and there will be house meetings where the leaders will decide where they will place their particular chair.

"We have had the chairs out for the rest of the school to see and they are an absolute hit, the kids love them, if they're not being used to support a student, the students, particularly juniors love climbing on them."