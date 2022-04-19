The trailer involved in a motor vehicle accident on Pakowhai Rd early Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

A crash involving two vehicles and a trailer on Pakowhai Rd early this morning has taken out a power pole, knocking out power to more than 130 people.

Fire services were called to the crash between Gilbertson and Hodgson Rds about 5am.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared no one was injured and ambulance had been stood down.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said 132 customers were affected by the power cut but electricity was restored to the last 38 customers just after 12.30pm.

One lane of Pakowhai Rd was blocked by the downed powerlines until about 7am, according to a police spokeswoman.