The trailer involved in a motor vehicle accident on Pakowhai Rd early Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

PT200422crash.JPG The trailer involved in an motor vehicle accident on Pakowhai Rd early Wednesday morning that took out a power pole. Photo / Paul Taylor

A collision involving two vehicles and a trailer on Pakowhai Rd early on Wednesday morning has taken out a power pole.

Fire services were called to assist with an accident involving a car and a vehicle with a trailer about 5am.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared there were no injuries and ambulance had been stood down.