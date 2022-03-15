Power pole crash in Tomoana briefly affects 1400 customers

Repairs are expected to finish about 3pm following a collision into a power pole early Wednesday morning on Richmond Rd in Tomoana. Photo / Warren Buckland

A collision into a power pole early Wednesday morning briefly affected about 1400 Unison customers near Tomoana.

A police spokesperson said police were notified of a single vehicle collision at 5.38am on Richmond Rd in Tomoana.

There were no reported injuries.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said the vast majority of those affected had their power out for only a few minutes before it could be restored.

"There were quite a few customers affected immediately after the incident, we're down to 18 now."

He said the last cluster of customers are typically in an around the area where the damage was caused with these kinds of incidents.

He said they hope to have everything repaired and the final customers power back on by 3pm.