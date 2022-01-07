Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Potts Classic just the start of Hawke's Bay athlete Holly Manning's ambitions for 2022

5 minutes to read
Holly Manning is targeting a place in the 800m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo / Paul Taylor

Holly Manning is targeting a place in the 800m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

Five months after arriving home from the hectic life of six years and athletics and university graduation in the United States, a former Napier Girls' High School pupil is about to take off again –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.