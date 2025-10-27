A firefighter walks through the burnt aftermath of a pine forest fire in Pōrangahau. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Firefighters have extinguished three large wildfires that burned for six days near the village of Pōrangahau in Central Hawke’s Bay, with the focus now turning to how to reduce the risk in the district over summer.
MetService issued an eight-hour strong wind watch for the region on Monday.
The watchwas in place from 6pm on Monday to 2am on Tuesday for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne/Tairawhiti, especially near the ranges, with a moderate chance of it being upgraded to a warning.
Pōrangahau chief fire officer Peter Hobson said initial thoughts on the possible causes of the fires included tree damage to a powerline, ember transfer, and a burn-off that had reignited.
“One of them was power lines taken out by a willow. That was the Schaeffer Rd [fire],” he said.
The first attending firefighter saw lines on the ground where the ignition had started, he said.
“One of them was a burn-off that reignited and never actually spread.
“The one by the village, at this stage, they think was an ember transfer from an old burn-off outside of the forestry.”
Hobson said the Pōrangahau Fire Brigade was conscious of what the community believed was an increase in wildfire risk around the village.
“With the added forestry around the district, the risk is getting higher if a burn gets out of control.
“It’s not just a Pōrangahau issue, it’s the whole of the country, with a lot of forestry gone in and that extra fuel loading is a risk [firefighters] and the community will have to manage in the future.”