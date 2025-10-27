Advertisement
Pōrangahau wildfires fully extinguished as new wind watch issued for Hawke’s Bay

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

A firefighter walks through the burnt aftermath of a pine forest fire in Pōrangahau. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Firefighters have extinguished three large wildfires that burned for six days near the village of Pōrangahau in Central Hawke’s Bay, with the focus now turning to how to reduce the risk in the district over summer.

MetService issued an eight-hour strong wind watch for the region on Monday.

The watch

