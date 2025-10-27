He said firefighting operations ceased at all three fires in the Pōrangahau area on Sunday.

“That followed a drone flight on Saturday night, which identified a small number of hotspots at the Saleyard Bridge fire, which crews then extinguished on Sunday.”

Firefighters work to dampen hotspots in Pōrangahau in Central Hawke's Bay after a large fire in a young pine plantation. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

The Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said investigations into the fires were under way, but there was no timeline for their completion.

Pōrangahau chief fire officer Peter Hobson said initial thoughts on the possible causes of the fires included tree damage to a powerline, ember transfer, and a burn-off that had reignited.

“One of them was power lines taken out by a willow. That was the Schaeffer Rd [fire],” he said.

The first attending firefighter saw lines on the ground where the ignition had started, he said.

“One of them was a burn-off that reignited and never actually spread.

“The one by the village, at this stage, they think was an ember transfer from an old burn-off outside of the forestry.”

Hobson said the Pōrangahau Fire Brigade was conscious of what the community believed was an increase in wildfire risk around the village.

“With the added forestry around the district, the risk is getting higher if a burn gets out of control.

“It’s not just a Pōrangahau issue, it’s the whole of the country, with a lot of forestry gone in and that extra fuel loading is a risk [firefighters] and the community will have to manage in the future.”

Central Hawke’s Bay mayor-elect Will Foley said the council was grateful to Fire and Emergency for its “incredible mahi and the huge effort” to protect the Pōrangahau community.

“We understand the community is looking for guidance on next steps, and we’ll be working alongside Fenz and others to support Pōrangahau in the best way possible and help the community move forward.”

Ingka Investments Forestland Country Manager NZ Kelvin Meredith said on Thursday that the fire was thought to have started on a neighbouring property to its Old Hill Forest.

The fire in Hawke’s Bay would not impact the Ikea supply chain internationally or locally, he said.

“The trees affected at Old Hill Forest make up less than 0.1% of the total NZ forestland portfolio for Ingka Investments.

“Ingka Investments timber harvested in New Zealand is processed and sold on the open market and may enter the international Ikea supply chain.

“Our thoughts are with our neighbours, other property owners and the wider community of the Hawke’s Bay region who have also been affected by these fires.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.