The fire is sending out a large amount of smoke not far from the Pōrangahau village. Photo / Tania Nicholas.

“These little fire clusters, coupled with the wind for sure, would have reached the village if the pines were a couple of years older.”

She said she got “a bit teary” after she saw three helicopters take to the skies on Wednesday morning to battle the fire, after they were unable to do so on Tuesday due to the strong wind.

Nicholas said she feared the devastation that would be caused by the fire, but as a community, they were grateful for the personnel that had been called from around the country to help and for those who stayed on during the night.

“You think, gosh, is it going to stay at bay and not reach us?”

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said helicopters were in the air over two of the four Hawke’s Bay vegetation fires this morning with 50 firefighters supporting on the ground.

Smoke billowing from a fire in a pine tree block in Pōrangahau, taken from Pōrangahau village on Tuesday.

“Making good progress but it is quite windy and we are monitoring the weather.

“Of the two other fires, one has ground crews working on it and the other’s terrain is not suitable for air attack.”

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council chief executive Doug Tate said on Tuesday they are in close contact with Fire and Emergency NZ and would support their response as required.

“People should dial 111 for emergencies, and report issues like downed trees blocking district roads by calling Council on 06 857 8060.

“Please do not contact us via social media such as Facebook as these are not monitored channels – but you will get an answer 24/7 on the Council customer service number 06 857 8060.”

Late Tuesday night, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said none were expected to threaten properties at Pōrangahau, but about 20 personnel planned to stay overnight to protect structures and monitor the fires.

“Five homes with approximately 15 people have self-evacuated and are staying with family and friends,” Assistant National Commander Ken Cooper said.

“We don’t anticipate any further evacuations will be required.”

Cooper said approximately 90 personnel responded to the fires, including forestry crews and personnel, but severe winds and difficult conditions hampered operations.

“We concentrated on property protection.”

Cooper said 50 to 60 personnel would be back on the fireground today.

“Weather permitting, we expect to have four helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft fighting the fires first thing.

“Then we’ll be able to send in our crews to start a ground attack on the fires.”

Cooper warned people who were sensitive to smoke may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

“We’re talking about people such as those with heart or lung conditions, people who are pregnant, young children and older people.”

If people are impacted by smoke, they should remember to keep windows and doors shut, switch the air conditioning off, air out their house when the smoke clears and look out for children, older people, and others at risk.

Pets should be kept inside with clean water and food.

Social media posts about 3pm Tuesday said smoke in the Mangaorapa fire could been seen from several kilometres away.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the raging winds would continue today, gradually picking up as the morning goes on in the areas where the fires are still burning, like Hawke’s Bay and Kaikōura.

She said they would not be as severe today but warned residents to not get complacent as they pick up again tomorrow.

“The winds this week have been really intense and the weather systems that are in play at the moment have been exacerbating that.

“And it does look to intensify on Thursday.

“So for places that are under those watches and warnings, definitely heed the advice of metservice.com and other agencies like Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and any other agencies over the next couple of days.”