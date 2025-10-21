Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay fires: Five homes self‑evacuate as crews battle strong winds

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

MetService’s Thapi Makgabutlane breaks down what to expect as another front moves in - especially for Wellington.

Residents of five homes self-evacuated in Pōrangahau overnight as four vegetation fires continued to burn in the area.

Several vegetation fires were reported across Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday, caused by strong winds and high temperatures.

Fires fanned by high winds also destroyed several homes in Kaikōura.

Pōrangahau resident Tania

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save