Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Large 30-hectare fire on hills near Pōrangahau in Central Hawke’s Bay

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Smoke billowing from a fire on hills near Pōrangahau village. Photo / Jack Riddell

Smoke billowing from a fire on hills near Pōrangahau village. Photo / Jack Riddell

A large cloud of smoke can be seen from a 30-hectare fire on hills in Pōrangahau, Central Hawke’s Bay.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said crews were responding to the vegetation fire on Tuesday, which was close to a pine plantation near Mangaorapa.

Multiple crews were assisting in the battle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save