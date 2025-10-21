It is the biggest of five vegetation fires currently burning in the Hawke’s Bay area, caused by strong winds and high temperatures across the region.

There is a shelter belt on fire near Puketitiri, a small grass fire near Ongaonga, a fire on a hillside near Wallingford and another scrub fire near Pōrangahau.

“While the causes of these fires are unknown, it is a timely reminder for everyone in these severe winds to check their previous outdoor fires to ensure they are not at risk of reignition and to not light any new outdoor fires,” Fire and Emergency said.

Gales are blowing in the area this afternoon, with the entirety of Hawke’s Bay under a strong wind warning until 9.30pm.

Social media posts at about 3pm said smoke in the Mangaorapa fire could been seen from several kilometres away.

Fire and Emergency was urging people to delay any outdoor fires they have planned from this week through until the end of Labour Day.

MetService issued strong wind warnings for much of the country on Tuesday, with further warnings expected on Thursday and strong winds likely to continue through to Monday. These conditions will keep fire danger elevated across many parts of New Zealand through the Labour Day long weekend.

These winds, combined with warm temperatures and low humidity, will increase fire danger, particularly along the east coast of both islands, which Fire and Emergency Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler said presents heightened fire risk right through to the end of the long weekend.

“While vegetation may appear green, this can be deceptive – dead fuels, such as grass and leaves, remain present and can ignite easily,” she said.

“A fire in these conditions would spread very quickly and be difficult for our crews to be able to control. These crews may already be stretched responding to weather-related callouts.

“The high winds may also make it difficult for air operations to take place, further hampering our ability to control any fires that break out.”

Stiffler said 98% of wildfires in New Zealand are started by people.

“What we need the public to do is delay lighting any new fires, particularly over the next few days.

“Even though there will be more benign conditions on Wednesday, any fires lit then would have a high chance of reigniting when the wind picks up again on Thursday.

“People need to check their previous outdoor fires to prevent reignition, and to keep checking them over the coming days.

“They should dig right down into the site or rake it to open it up and then put some water on it to make sure it is absolutely out.”

Areas of most concern include Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Canterbury and Southland.

“While some rain is forecast, it is unlikely to fall in the regions that need it most,” Stiffler said.