Visitors enjoyed the weather, the views and the hospitality at the Pōrangahau Country Club.

Pōrangahau Golf Club’s annual Christmas Cheer Tournament hit new heights this year with the addition of new sponsors, bringing the prize pool to about $30,000.

The tournament, held on Saturday, November 26, was well supported by players and non-golfers with a field of 114, many travelling from Fielding, Mahia, Napier and Hastings to play.

Rob Hobson (men’s cub captain) and Randall Sherratt (vice captain) ran the tournament, supported by committees and members.

A new quadbike was the prize for a potential hole-in-one but unfortunately it was not claimed on the day.

Auction items donated by sponsors of the Pōrangahau Golf Club Christmas Cheer Tournament.

Donated items were auctioned in the evening, with the funds boosting the thriving Junior Golf Programme at the club, run by Marilyn and Alan Forrest.

The weather on the day was perfect for golf and the visitors enjoyed the seaside views, country cuisine and hospitality offered by the Pōrangahau Country Club.

The Pōrangahau Country Club is a multi-sports facility about 30 minutes from Waipukurau, with a coastal backdrop of Pōrangahau/Te Paerahi Beach. The club offers a challenging nine-hole golf course as well as being home to tennis, bowling, arts and fishing clubs.

The Pōrangahau Country Club was founded in 1927 and was originally just a golf club, but fast-forward to 1974 and the large open-plan clubhouse was built after a massive community fundraising effort.

Pete Bousfield, winner of the Pōrangahau Christmas Cheer Golf Tournament 2022, receiving the Jane Hunter Memorial Cup.

In 2009 the community came together once again and a new astroturf facility was built, adding a tennis and netball venue for the community to use. In 2017 another huge fundraising effort saw the bowling green revitalised with a new turf surface.

The original concept of a multisport facility at the time was revolutionary and far-sighted but today the club is a tribute to a supportive, enthusiastic community and local businesses that made it happen.

Pōrangahau Golf Club thanks Johno Williams, Patton Engineering, for his effort in acquiring sponsors, which include: Vulcan, Steel and Tube, Patton Engineering, JK’s World of Golf, Hector Jones, Starfoods, BA Pumps and Sprayers, Classique Plastics, Metalcraft, Strata Group, Hirepool, Best-Forsyth Electrical, Peddinghause, Moore Markhams, ASB, Booths Transport, CACI Clinic, Advanced Media, Mini Tankers, Razos Engineering, HB Crane Hire, Saracens, HJ Asmuss and Co Ltd, Matt Oliver/Joe Snee Property Brokers, Sarah Portas, BOC, Diacks Cranes, Harris Scrap, Fletcher Steel, Proseal, Kiwi Kanz, Sika Intumescent Coatings, Craggy Range Winery, HB Toyota and Diamond Dry Cleaners.







