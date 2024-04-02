Trust Tairawhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter team as they prepared for their first take-off to join the search. Photo / Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust

Police have taken charge of an inquiry into the disappearance of a man from a fishing boat off the coast of Hawke’s Bay, with an active helicopter search stood down.

Searchers were stood down on Tuesday evening, about 24 hours after the man was reported overboard from a boat around 11km offshore of Waimārama, around 8pm on Easter Monday.

A police spokesman said officers were working to gather information on the circumstances and will continue to work alongside Maritime NZ and Coastguard.

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) ran the search, which included rescue helicopter services from Auckland, Gisborne and Hastings, Coastguard Hawke’s Bay, two NZ Defence Force NH90s and other vessels in the area.

An RCCNZ spokesperson confirmed there was no active search on Wednesday morning.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, RCCNZ said the helicopters and vessels supporting were sent back to shore just before nightfall after a sustained search effort.

“A review will take place overnight, and it will inform further actions.”

‘Grid search’ tracking of the three rescue helicopters involved in the search on Tuesday. Photo / Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay president Henry van Tuel said earlier the vessel from which the man had gone missing was the Pacific Challenger.

Hawke’s Bay deputy harbourmaster Adrian Wright said earlier the circumstances of how the man ended up overboard were unclear and it was not known if he was wearing a lifejacket.