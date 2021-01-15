Police searching for missing autistic child in Napier

Police are calling on the public to help locate a missing child named Noel in Napier. Photo / Supplied

Police are searching for a missing autistic child in Napier.

Noel went missing from his home on Wyatt Ave, Onekawa, about 3pm on Friday.

The eight-year-old is described as having bushy hair and was last seen wearing shorts and a blue, basketball singlet, turned inside out.

A police spokeswoman said he is tall for his age and is of skinny build.

"His whanau would like him home as soon as possible," she said.

Anyone who can help police locate Noel is asked to contact 105 or 111.