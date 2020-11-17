Police respond to reports of 'loud bangs' and gang disorder in Onekawa, Napier

Police respond to reports of a group of people fighting in Onekawa, Napier, following reports of "loud bangs" in the area. Photo / File

Police are responding to reports of a group of gang members fighting in Onekawa, Napier, following reports of "loud bangs" in the area.

Police received a report of a disorder on Plowman Cres, Onekawa, about 8.20am on Wednesday.

The initial report related to a group of people fighting, believed to be gang members, before some of the left in a vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said there was also a report of loud bangs initially.

"No evidence was found to suggest it was from a firearm at this stage," she said.

Area enquiries have been made, but no one has been located.

