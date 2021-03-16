Police respond to break-in at CHB College

Central Hawke's Bay Police are asking for information after a break-in at Central Hawke's Bay College on Monday night.

Constable Andy Walker said the karate dojo on the college grounds was broken into and extensively damaged, while an attempt had also been made to enter the college canteen.

Suspicious activity has also been reported on Domain Road, Abbotsford Road and Matthew Street in Waipawa where residents have reported someone trying to get into houses.

"On Tuesday night a resident in Domain Road was woken by someone trying to gain access through the front door. Thankfully the banging woke the resident who turned on lights and called Police," says Constable Walker.

"We are appealing for anyone in those streets who has security camera footage to get in contact, as this might help us to locate the offender.

"Any security camera footage from around CHB College could also be helpful."

Police have also responded to complaints about children playing in the old Waipukurau Hospital premises. "This is private property and also very unsafe," says Constable Walker. "Nobody should be on that property without authorisation."

Anyone with information about the CHB College break-ins or the suspicious activity in Abbotsford Rd, Domain Rd and Matthews St in Waipawa can phone the Police non-emergency number 105.